UPDATE: No injuries from apartment fire

UPDATED: 7:07 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said there were no injuries from an overnight fire at an apartment complex near 57th Street and Marion Road.

According to SFFR, the call came at 2:38 a.m. Monday. Crews saw heavy smoke coming from the roof and found moderate smoke on the third floor. A fire was found in the walls and attic space above an apartment on the third floor. The fire was extinguished in 45 minutes.

The building was evacuated and displaced residents moved into a community room in a different apartment building.

The fire ruptured a water line in the wall and caused major damage to apartments on the first and second floor.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a bathroom exhaust fan.

5:40 a.m.

