Sioux Falls Fire Chief to retire in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Brad Goodroad plans to retire in February 2021.

Goodroad has worked for the city of Sioux Falls for 27 years, starting his career with SFFR in 1994. After working as a firefighter for seven years, Goodroad became a fire apparatus operator. He held positions including captain, battalion chief and division chief. He became the fire chief in 2017.

“I am so proud of the fantastic men and women who comprise Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and what they have accomplished,” Chief Goodroad said in a news release. “They have always risen to the challenge, whether it’s been facing the challenges of their fire rescue duties during a pandemic, or better educating and engaging our community in the name of safety. It has been an honor to serve the community alongside them.”

The Fire Chief is an appointed position by the Mayor, with the advice and consent of the Sioux Falls City Council. A search for a new chief will begin immediately.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has created a transition team to help guide the department through the transition. Members include: Mike Murphy, SFFR Captain and Interim International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Union President; Ian Stark, SFFR Fire Apparatus Operator and IAFF Union Leadership; Bill O’Toole, Director of Human Resources; and Erica Beck, Mayor’s Chief of Staff. Goodroad will serve as a resource to the transition team.