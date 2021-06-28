Sioux Falls film festival kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Filmmakers from all over the world and right here in KELOLAND can now show their films to audiences in Sioux Falls.

After 5 years of holding a film festival at the Verne Drive-In, filmmaker and film festival director Zeke Hanson says it’s now coming to Sioux Falls.

“We want our stuff to be seen, but we also want people, we understand what that’s like, just trying to get into festivals. And we’ve only wanted to create a venue locally where people could do that on a rolling basis,” Zeke said.

Monday night will kick off the monthly festivals with a showing of a feature length film of the RASDAQ, shot by a small crew including Zeke and his sister Anna.

“It’s not a race, it’s a ride. And they travel in friend groups that they built along the way, and they tent out at schools and in gymnasiums, over the course of seven days. And it’s just a cool way. They get people from 30 states to come. And they get people from, from all over to come appreciate South Dakota,” Zeke said.

After tonight’s event at Spoke-N-Sport, local filmmakers will be able to submit their work to be shown to local audiences at Last Stop CD Shop once a month.

“In terms of filmmaking and there being a support system for, you know, creatives in the field is a very undeserved and underrepresented area,” Anna said.

As the two showcase their most recent project tonight, they hope it’ll spark questions and inspire others to dive into their creative side, while offering support to others.

“It’s just to try to get community involvement and participation in both making films and viewing local artists,” Zeke said.

“Our number one question is always what is a film festival? And if we could get a few people asking us that at a film festival, as opposed to counting it as a reason why they wouldn’t attend, that would be, that would be great,” Anna said.

Tonight’s event happens at 8:30 in the parking lot of Spoke-N-Sport, and attendees should bring their own outdoor seating. Next months festival will happen on July 17th at Last Stop CD shop.