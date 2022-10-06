SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club is celebrating a national accomplishment.

This year, the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club earned the Club Excellence Award from U.S. Figure Skating. It’s a national title given to clubs who build themselves up financially as well as excel in programming and community relations.

There’s nothing but smiles on this sheet of ice as figure skating students laced up, ready for another day of practice. For 8-year-old Brinkley Bell, it’s a time to practice what she’s learned and try out some new tricks.

“Yeah, I like it, it’s really fun because I like trying new stuff and doing new moves,” said Bell.

But it took a lot for the club to get where it is today.

“So in 2020, our club was in kind of dire states, not only because of COVID but we didn’t have a good business process in place,” said Tom Stengrim, president of the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club. “So through the United States Figure Skating Association they have a standards that you can use to go and make your club better and kind of evaluate where your club is at. So we went through that process and used that check list.”

The club implemented a new business plan and put more focus on connecting with the community. That work led to the national organization awarding the Sioux Falls club with the 2022 Club Excellence Award.

“It’s really a validation of what we have been able to accomplish over the past three years in growing our club,” said Stengrim.

Last year, the Sioux falls Figure Skating Club had around 250 learn to skate members and 30 club skaters.

“To just kind of watch new skaters come in and have the opportunities and the possibilities that I had and then the close knit community and the culture that we form all together as a bunch of crazy people who are willing to spend their time in an ice rink, it’s really great to see,” said Riley Block, Club Director of the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club.

Creating an environment where all skaters can learn and have fun.

“Every kid gets to learn new stuff and it’s good for them,” said Bell.

If you are interested in joining the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club, or would just like to learn more about the organization, you can find more information on their website.