SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Tractors, sprayers, seeds and more are on display at the Denny Sanford Premier center Friday.

The Sioux falls farm show began its three-day event on Wednesday, drawing in about 20,000 visitors from South Dakota and surrounding states to learn about the latest and greatest in farm equipment.

It’s not every day you get to hop inside a brand-new sprayer, but for this father-son duo, the farm show is a great place to come test out brand-new equipment.

“So he likes to see it at our farm, he likes to sit in all the different tractors and sometimes he likes to see in a different color of tractor that we are not normally fond of, but it’s all fun he likes to see it all,” said Adam Diekmann, farmer.

But, it’s about more than just seeing the shiny tractors. The event also helps farmers make decisions that could cut their input costs for the next year.

“There’s different things like how we could handle our grain better, how we can be more efficient with keeping grain in the tank coming out of the back of the combine, that’s kind of one of the things I came to look at today,” said Diekmann.

The show consists of 330 vendors, so there are lots of items and brands for farmers to learn about.

“Everybody has the opportunity to see something instead of having to go to a dealership, talk to them about their equipment, and that’s the big thing you can go from one dealer to the next and talk about you know, what their features are,” said show manager Ronald Bormaster.

“To go see all these different brands we could be driving 30, 40 miles, every time we stop, so if not we can come here to one spot and see just a whole bunch of different things in one area, in one building,” said Diekmann.

Seeing what the ag industry has to offer.

“Just come and have a good time, there’s a lot of stuff to see, there is a whole bunch of different brands here, you can kind of see anything that you want to see,” said Diekmann.

The farm show runs through today from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A seminar will also be offered by SDSU extension at 1:30.