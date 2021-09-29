Sioux Falls family will appear on Family Feud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family will be making their national television debut this Thursday on the popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’.

The show was recorded earlier, so today we got a chance to sit down with a few of them to hear about their experience and get details on their ‘Good Answer’ watch party.

“From Sioux Falls, South Dakota it’s the Zomer family,” Family Feud host Steve Harvey said.

The Zomer family of Sioux Falls will make their appearance on the TV game show, Family Feud this Thursday on KELOxtra.

So how did they do?

“We are sworn to secrecy, plus it’ll be better to watch it, we signed our lives away, we can’t say anything until after it airs,” Damon said.

But they shared some insight into what it’s like to appear on a national TV game show.

“It was nerve-wracking and exciting all at the same time, with all the cameras in your face and knowing you got to be on spot with your answers and excitement with Steve Harvey and the music,” Myra said.

Family Feud is a television game show in which two families compete to name the most popular answers to survey questions in order to win cash and prizes.

“I will say answering the questions is way different than what I was expecting I was like these questions are so easy when you’re sitting at home watching it, but when you are up there you literally just go blank, you just word vomit,” Cierra said.

Because you have to answer fast, I asked if them if there were any embarrassing answers?

“Oh yeah, I wish we could have redo’s, embarrassing, inappropriate they are all coming your way,” Damon said.

The filming was done in Atlanta and the Zomer family says it was two 12 hour days packed with rehearsals……

“They wanted you to do everything you were going to do during the show, they wanted you to do it in rehearsals in the morning,” Damon said.

…..and recordings, most of it the viewers will never see.

“There was a lot of downtime and just a lot of waiting,” Cierra said.

“Yeah it’s different than what you’d expect when you watch the show, so much more,” Damon said.

The Zomer’s are having a viewing party tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Military Heritage Alliance.

They want family and friends to stop by and watch the Feud at 4 p.m. on KELOxtra.