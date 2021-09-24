Sioux Falls family-run chicken restaurant thrives on competition

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The arrival of the popular national franchise Chick-fil-A isn’t ruffling the feathers of a locally-owned chicken restaurant. The Keg in Sioux Falls says it’s confident it will keep bringing-in hungry customers regardless of the added competition.

Bob and Sue Vande Kop have been regular customers at The Keg for more than forty years.

“Because the chicken is awesome. The french fries are awesome. Really good,” Sue Vande Kop said.

The Keg has been in General Manager Casie Scott’s family for three generations.

“My grandfather and dad bought it together right out of his high school years. He put a lot of work and effort into it, with a couple of other people. At this point, me and my sister Becky are in the process of buying them out, so they can retire at some point. My own kids are working here, which is fun to see,” Scott said.

Scott says a family-run business like The Keg has developed close ties to the community over the decades, which in turn, builds a loyal customer base.

The Keg has seen other big competitors enter the Sioux Falls market, like Popeye’s, and they’ve done just fine.

“Popeye’s came, there was a lot of talk about it and people were really excited about it. We didn’t know what to expect, and we actually saw record sales that week because lines were just so long, people still wanted to get their chicken fix so they came to us instead,” Scott said.

Scott expects her business will do fine with Chick-fill-A now in the picture, in part, because each restaurant specializes in different menu offerings. While loyal customers say they’ll pay a visit to the national chain one of these days, when the long lines start getting shorter, they fully expect to return to the family they’ve known all these years at The Keg.

“I’ll try it. This is number-one, though,” Vande Kop said.

The Keg knows all about hosting big grand openings. Just last year, they opened their new east-side location on Arrowhead Parkway to go along with their other restaurant on West 12th Street.

Scott says she actually welcomes Chick-fil-A’s arrival, because sometimes a competitor can bring new ideas to the table.