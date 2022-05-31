SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is continuing to clean up debris from the holiday weekend storms.

Be on the lookout for hazards such as hanging debris and downed power lines. You can also call 211 if you would like to request help from volunteers for debris around your home.

The city will be waiving tipping fees for storm related debris through June 30th.

You can drop of all types of debris at the landfill. The city has specific wood drop-off sites at 12th and Lyons and Mueller Pallet.