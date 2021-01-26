Sioux Falls experiences power outage, 1,763 customers impacted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are working to restore power in the Sioux Falls area after an outage impacted 1,763 customers on the east side, according to the Electric Outage Map from Xcel Energy as of 12:40 p.m.

Schools in Sioux Falls have been affected, including Lincoln High School, Patrick Henry Middle School and Horace Mann Elementary. As of 1:15 p.m., power was reportedly back on at all three schools.

The Sioux Falls School District says students and staff worked through the outage and continued their school day as scheduled.

Xcel asks that if you lose power, please be sure to report it. You can watch for updates on the company’s outage map.