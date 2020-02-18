Sioux Falls excited to host Pheasant Fest again in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic is coming back to Sioux Falls next year after the major event drew nearly 30,000 guests in 2018. The three-day celebration put on by Pheasants Forever is also adding Sioux Falls to a rotation of host cities.

From hunting to conservation to bird dogs, Pheasant Fest is billed as one of the nation’s largest trade shows.

“We’re crazy wild about it. We’re so excited because we worked a long time to get it here in the first place,” Schmidt said.

Teri Schmidt with the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau says the community rallied around the event in 2018 and it was a big success at the convention center.

“In February, in winter, in South Dakota, to have $4 million economic impact brought into your community is a nice shot in the arm in the winter time,” Schmidt said.

Scheels is excited that Pheasant Fest is making a return to Sioux Falls. It sees more people when the event is taking place.

“We see a little up tick in traffic. See some people that don’t necessarily live in the Sioux Falls area. Upper Midwest coming in, checking out our store and enjoying the town,” Kray said.

More than 28,000 people attended the trade show in Sioux Falls. Kray and Schmidt are hoping that number will rise in 2021.

“Any time that we can get some people that have never seen Sioux Falls into our community. Restaurants, the hotels, the businesses, what a great benefit to our community,” Kray said.

Schmidt says roughly 32,000 people attended this year’s Pheasant Fest in Minneapolis. She says that will be the number to beat next year.