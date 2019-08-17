Sioux Falls events collect supplies before the first day of school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls events are making sure students are prepared for the first day of school.

Office Depot held a Pack the Bus event on Saturday. People could come and buy school supplies for kids in need. All the supplies will go to students in the Sioux Falls School District.

Bill Holland is the general manager at Office Depot on 41st street. He says it’s important that kids are prepared for school.

“Teachers’ jobs are hard, and supplies are always in need. The supplies go a long way in helping the teachers do their jobs which helps the children learn,” Holland said.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate today, Holland says they’ll still be accepting donations through the month of September.

Office Depot isn’t the only place looking to help kids succeed in school.

Kids and backpacks filled the gym at Whittier Middle School for The Banquet’s 30th Annual Project S.O.S. giveaway.

Each child got a backpack full of school supplies to help them be prepared for the school year.

“When they start school on the very first day and they have all the supplies they need, then they are ready for school. They’re happy to be there. They’re not embarrassed because they don’t have the supplies. When they have the supplies they need, they are ready to be successful for the whole school year,” Madeline Shields, with The Banquet said.

5,882 backpacks with school supplies were given out at Whittier on Saturday.

School supplies will also be given away next Thursday at The Banquet. The child has to be present, and has to have an ID.