Sioux Falls’ estimated 2020 population grew to 195,850

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls grew again, according to the city’s planning and development department.

The new estimated population for 2020 is 195,850. That’s an increase of 5,100 from the 2019 estimate of 190,750. The new number was released Friday afternoon by the city.

The estimated growth is about 1,000 more than the 10-year average, according to the city. The growth in Sioux Falls has averaged about 4,100 for more than 10 years.

The year of 2020 marks a 20-year growth spurt of about 71,000.

City officials expect more future growth as the population is projected to be 251,000 by 2040.

The Planning and Development Department calculates its year-end population estimate based from data released by the U.S. Census Bureau annually in July.

“Sioux Falls continues to demonstrate our resiliency and optimism as evidenced by the steady growth of the past year. This confidence, along with our City’s ability to improve and expand infrastructure and manage our land resources has been a proven formula of growth for many years,” Jeff Eckhoff, director of planning and development, said in the news release.