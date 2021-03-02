SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken has proclaimed the first Wednesday in March as Sioux Falls Entrepreneurship Day.

It’s been a tough year for entrepreneurs across the country, and here in KELOLAND.

Fortunately, the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is here to help those who are looking to bring their business ideas to life.

“During the pandemic Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship identified a true gap in the community, which was not having an accelerator program. So a mechanism to be able to help these folks get a little bit further along, faster, and cheaper,” Executive director at Zeal Brienne Maner said.

Maner says the facility has almost completed the first cohort of the new program, which includes a 10 week crash course in entrepreneurship.

But that’s not all that’s being celebrated.

“We’re tying a bow on all of it by having our mayor who also happens to be an entrepreneur, declare the first Wednesday in March in Sioux falls as Sioux Falls Entrepreneurship Day,” Maner said.

The day will include various activities, most of which will be virtual– but nonetheless beneficial for prospective entrepreneurs.

“They can connect with each other. And to connect with resources in the community. So it’s so great that the city is shining a light on this, on our behalf, and we’re just excited to lift those voices,” Maner said.

The day will wrap up with a stop at local brewery Fernson, as the owners share their own business story in an effort to inspire others.

“Their product is everywhere and people are just really coming to love what the brewery scene is doing. So we’ll have a mixer available as well as tours of the facility as well. So it’s going to be a full day,” Maner said.

All of this, to remind entrepreneurs that they have support behind them, and help when it’s needed.

If you’re interested in taking part in the many activities being held at the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship tomorrow, click here.