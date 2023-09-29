SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls Jefferson High School teacher has been named the 2024 South Dakota teacher of the year.

George Hawkins teaches various social studies classes at the high school.

This fall marked his 12th year as a teacher.

Hawkins will receive a $5,000 grant from the West River Foundation to use as he wishes, and a $2,000 honorarium from the Board of Regents to produce professional development seminars.

