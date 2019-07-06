Sioux Falls ‘Duckman’ releases latest flock of orphaned ducks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month we told you about Mike Hillman and his ducks on Eye on KELOLAND.

Well, the Sioux Falls Duckman released some of his orphaned ducks back out into the wild on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Hillman gave eight of his ducklings their very own piece of independence as he released them back into the wild.

Hillman and a caravan of other animal lovers watched as the ducks waddled into their new, bigger pond and found their wings.

The orphaned ducks are brought to Hillman by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and Sioux Falls Animal Control.

While Hillman enjoys what he does, he wishes there weren’t as many ducks that needed his care.

“Yesterday and a week ago, total I’ve got fourteen mallards because the mother was ran over on the street. It was just basically the driver not paying attention so it would help me out a great deal if people were watching for that kind of thing,” Mike Hillman, duck rehab specialist said.

Right now, Hillman is caring for thirty ducks.