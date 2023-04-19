SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls drum line group is going to Dayton, Ohio for an international championship.

Groove Inc’s Pursuit drum line got on the bus today to compete against drum lines from around the world at the Winter Guard International world championships.

Pursuit is audition-based and is made up of musicians from 14 to 22 years old.

The group will perform their show “WHEN STEEL SINGS” in hopes of taking home some hardware.

“Finals is way different than all….program since November.”

GROOVE Pursuit is scheduled to perform at 1:09 PM tomorrow in the W-G-I world championship prelims.