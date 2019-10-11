Sioux Falls drug dealer scheduled to be sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another Sioux Falls heroin dealer could soon be heading to prison.

KELOLAND News first told you about Michael Cooper in November. The U.S. Attorney’s office was looking for him in connection with a drug deal that led to an overdose.

He was selling heroin that was laced with fentayl. Cooper went on trial this week and a federal jury found him guilty of two charges.

Darcy Hoff was also accused in the case. She reached a plea deal earlier this year and is serving a 20-year sentence.

Cooper is scheduled to be sentenced in December.