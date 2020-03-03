Sioux Falls Domino’s Pizza owner calls on public to help police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the owners of Sioux Falls Domino’s Pizza is calling on the public to help the Sioux Falls Police Department solve a homicide investigation involving a delivery driver.

Police continue to investigate the death of Casey Bonhorst, 30, who died shortly after delivering a pizza last week on the 2800 block of East Bragstad Drive, near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information on the investigation.

Police have released little new information this week about the shooting, which happened around 8:40 p.m. on February 26. SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said police are following up on leads, but are still seeking new information from the public.

Clemens said police aren’t sure if just one person or more people are responsible. Investigators believe people know more information about the shooting and should share that with police, Clemens added.

Owner Susan Graves said the whole Domino’s Pizza family is grieving along with the Bonhorst family. She gave her condolences to Bonhorst’s family, thanked the Sioux Falls community and police before calling for action.

“We need your help,” Graves said. “The Sioux Falls Police Department needs your help. We need to find this person or people who are involved in this crime.”

Graves said Bonhorst was the type of person who “would give you the shirt off his back.”

She commended her own employees for continuing to work and serve the community

Anyone with information can contact Sioux Falls police or The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Those with any information regarding this shooting can call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Tipsters can also send information to ATF anonymously via the mobile Reportit app, which is available on Google Play, the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. For quick access, text ATFSTP to 63975 and follow the link to create an anonymous report.