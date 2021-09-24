Sioux Falls doctor says COVID-19 infected mothers too sick to see their newborns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A social media post by a Sioux Falls doctor reveals the frustration some medical professionals are feeling as they work to save unvaccinated people from COVID-19. She felt she had to reach out after realizing many do not know how serious the virus can be for pregnant people.

“We have women who have been intubated in ICU now for days on end and have still not met their newborns. Day of life 30, 40, 50, I mean that is happening in Sioux Falls and that’s what I wanted people to recognize,” said Dr. Catherine Brockmeier.

Dr. Brockmeier doesn’t want to scare people, but the reality is some of those mothers, will never meet their babies.

So earlier this week she posted this message to social media. Sharing a report from the frontlines. And letting people know what she and other Ob/Gyn professionals are seeing every day in healthy 20 to 40-year-old women with no underlying risk other than pregnancy.

“Baby’s in the NICU, mom’s intubated in the ICU, hasn’t met the baby yet and this is not the first. It was just incredibly frustrating because to me it’s like, this is preventable, this is so preventable,” said Dr. Brockmeier.

Brockmeier has delivered more than 2,000 babies; her record is 16 in one day. She says the data proves the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 are much higher for pregnant people.

“We have a vaccine that is safe, it is efficacious, it is recommended for pregnant people and at this point, we just haven’t seen enough people get the vaccine who really should,” said Dr. Brockmeier.

Dr. Brockmeier feels it is her job to educate her patients and her community,

After all, she is not only a doctor but a mother of four. The youngest was born during the pandemic.