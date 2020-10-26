Sioux Falls digs out after season’s first significant snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls area saw its first significant snowfall of the season this weekend and people, of course, had to take time to dig out…maybe a bit early this year.

“It’s kind of unusual to have it this early, but we’ve had it before,” Rich Petersen said. “Like I said, I like the snow and I like to get out and work in it. It’s my exercise for the day.”

“There was a Halloween blizzard, it’s been many years ago,” Bob Dhaemers said. “Probably ten years ago or so. Maybe even longer. Not before Halloween, I don’t recall ever seeing one before Halloween, at least of any magnitude anyway.”

Mark Swanson, who was out shoveling his driveway, recalled a time when he saw snowfall this early.

“I had a daughter born back in the 70s on the 15th of October and there was four inches of snow on the ground when she was born,” he said.

Swanson said the snow was light enough to move with a leaf blower this morning, but later in the day, it became harder to move.

“I can’t take the credit for getting this all cleared,” he said. “My wife cleared most of it this morning with a [leaf] blower. The snow was so light. Now it’s starting to melt a little bit, so it’s getting heavier. She had one section she couldn’t get, so I came out to finish it up.”

Road conditions were less than ideal this Sunday morning.

“Well, I went to church this morning and it was pretty slippery,” Dhaemers said. “Coming home, all the main roads were melted off and it wasn’t bad, but it was really slick when I headed out at about 9:30.”

With warmer temperatures coming, Petersen expects most of the snow to melt.

“Where it’s getting deeper now, some of that will be left, but the flat stuff, it’ll probably be almost bare,” he said.