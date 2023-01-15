SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Development Foundation was created to help attract new businesses and help existing businesses grow.

One way they do that is by making sure businesses have the room they need.

Foundation Park was created in 2016 where I-29 and I-90 meet in northern Sioux Falls.

The park is already home to the Amazon fulfillment center, Nordica Warehouse and Schwans to name a few.

Recently the Development Foundation was able to purchase more land next to the Park.

70 acres to the north of the park and 135 acres east of I-29.

Most of the expense that you have in developing property is in infrastructure. Bringing sewer and water and streets, electricity and gas and everything to those sights.

“So if you buy this property that’s adjacent to the utilities and infrastructure that you have already it makes it that much more efficient and effective,” said Bob Mundt with the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

The foundation can offer to sell the land to a company like Amazon for an attractive price to compete with other cities.

Mundt believes the community will continue to grow and says they are talking with other companies about moving or expanding to Sioux Falls.

“It’s interesting, the tire kickers that we have out there, you know you have to qualify all those things but we’re certainly on the radar of a lot of companies that are looking to locate to South Dakota and Sioux Falls has the resources to do that so we are talking to them and will continue to go on that long journey because sometimes it takes a long time,” said Mundt.

Foundation Park was created with the help of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Forward Sioux Falls and the city.

In other parts of the country, it might be difficult to get all these entities to work together. That cooperation may be what sets Sioux Falls apart from the competition.

Foundation Park is about half full with about 500 acres left to sell. It is the largest project of its kind in South Dakota.