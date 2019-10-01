Sioux Falls Design Week is underway in DTSF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 6th annual Sioux Falls Design Week is going on right now in Downtown Sioux Falls. From sculptures to the buildings themselves, Downtown Sioux Falls is home to many unique designs that are shaping the cities future and you can be one of them.

Celebrating design week is something Kellen Boice looks forward to every year.

“A group of designers, so architects, interior designers, graphic designers, and landscape architects get together and they come up with different events that we can host throughout a week,” Design Week Committee Chair Kellen Boice said.

But it’s not limited to those who design professionally.

“It’s a chance for the public to learn about design in a really care-free way. You don’t have to be an expert to come to the events, you don’t have to have a professional degree in any of these things to come to an activity and participate,” Boice said.

It’s a chance for those designers to share more than their craft.

“They’re able to talk a bit about themselves, the work that they do,” President of Downtown Sioux Falls Joe Batcheller said.

And give a local perspective on what it means to design.

“It gives people an opportunity to peer into the lives of architects or graphic designers,” Batcheller said.

An opportunity to learn no matter how old or young you are.

“Any time that you can teach somebody something, that’s great. And then, I think one of the greatest examples, we had a workshop here with U-S-D students and a bunch of children came to work on these little projects. There were 21-year-olds sitting with 5-year-olds working on these projects,” Boice said.

“Come downtown and experience Sioux Falls Design Week for yourself. Have fun,” Boice said.

Design Week lasts all the way through Saturday. To see a full list of events and activities you can visit the Sioux Falls Design Center’s website.