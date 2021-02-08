Sioux Falls demoing three new ‘Smart Meters’ downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parking downtown is getting an upgrade, and you can help with the process. The city will be installing new ‘Smart Meters’ in Downtown Sioux Falls. They need your help in deciding which one that will be.

If you stopped in front of JL Beers in Downtown Sioux Falls, you might have noticed three new parking meters.

“We’ve had the current meters downtown since 2012 and that technology is getting aged, and it’s time to upgrade those meters,” Nelson said.

Public Parking Facilities Manager Matt Nelson says one of the major complaints they get about the current meters are the touch screen and how slowly they operate. He says the current technology uses 2G modems.

“The 2G technology is getting phased out and it won’t be supported in the coming years,” Nelson said.

Throughout the month, the city is asking for the public’s help in demoing the three new models. The first one is the IPS Meter, which is the latest version of the current meters.

“You can’t see a lot of changes except for the buttons on the outside; it’s more of mechanical push-button that works better in cold weather. But, the inside, it’s got upgraded modems, technology and it operates more efficiently,” Nelson said.

Next, there’s the POM Meter, which Nelson says has a traditional look, more compact technology, and serves two spaces. Lastly, there’s the MacKay Meter:

“One thing you’ll notice about that is that it’s got a few more buttons, it’s got a bigger face on it, a larger solar power panel on the top of it, and it’s just got a little different configuration. It’ll also serve two spaces with one parking meter,” Nelson said.

He says all the new ones run using 4 and 5G modems, meaning they communicate better with cell towers, make for faster transactions, and their ability to collect data. The larger solar panels also make them friendlier to the environment…

“In the winter, when the sun sets sooner, that efficient use of battery power allows us to keep batteries in the meters operating longer without battery replacement,” Nelson said.

…And more efficient to those who park downtown.

​Nelson says if you’d like to offer feedback you can email the city at parking@siouxfalls.org