SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is suing Smithfield over chemical burns to his hands.

Court documents say in October 2020, Adam Long, who was working as a UPS driver, was picking up packages at Smithfield. Court papers say a heavy duty cleaner had dripped from the vent onto a pallet where Long was collecting the packages.

Long says the cleaner caused chemical burns to his hands.

The complaint does not say how much money the lawsuit is seeking.