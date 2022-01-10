Sioux Falls currently has 6,823 active COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health tells us that the Sioux Falls area has never had more active cases of COVID-19 than it does now.

Data reported Monday lists 6,823 active cases in the Sioux Falls area. This is higher than the previous peak hit in mid-November of 2020.

“If you can avoid crowds, absolutely do that, and then when you’re in a crowded setting, please strongly consider wearing a mask, because that will help, again, reduce the community transmission” City of Sioux Falls Director of Public Health, Dr. Charles Chima said.

Dr. Chima also urges people to receive the vaccine if they have not done so.