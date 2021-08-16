Sioux Falls Culver’s to raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Culver’s in Sioux Falls is helping raise funds for Special Olympics South Dakota.

The restaurant chain is partnering with South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Tuesday, August 17 for Butterburgers & Badges. Local law enforcement members will team up with Special Olympics athletes to help serve customers, indoors and outdoors, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the four Culver’s locations in Sioux Falls.

“We like to help out our community, find organizations that need help and Special Olympics is one that has been one that we’ve cherished over the last few years and really see what we can do to help them out with this event,” Chad Pearson, Culver’s owner and operator said.

Tips collected will directly benefit Special Olympics South Dakota. Culver’s is also donating $2 for every regular size concrete mixer sold on Tuesday.