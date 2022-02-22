SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowplows and sanders are out in force as Sioux Falls contends with its first hit of winter weather since mid-January.

The City of Sioux Falls had 50 trucks patrolling the streets this morning, and the wind is supplying an assist.

“It’ll blow that snow across the road, so we don’t really want to treat them much because if you treat too much then it’ll start to stick on the roads, then we’ve got to really continuously treat those throughout the day. The wind and the cold are actually helping us out with this one,” Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

“Once they do slime up then you’ve got to constantly babysit them and watch them until everything’s over,” Equipment Operator Jon Voigt said.

Jon Voigt climbed behind the wheel of his sander at 4:00 a.m. and says hills were the lone trouble spot.

“We can see traffic is moving along pretty smoothly today, so it’s actually a good thing that we’re not hitting the roads with full material or else we would have it kind of sliming up and everybody knows what happens then, that’s when we usually get a lot of wrecks, so I think we’re doing the right thing,” Voigt said.

If you spotted a wet intersection, despite frigid temps, crews are using a salt designed to combat the cold.

“We treat our salt with a calcium chloride based material. That actually melts that down and it’ll help us with temperatures that dip down to that zero, negative-five, so it’s actually melting that snow so that’s why you see the wet in the intersections,” Hansen said.

Once the snow comes to an end, the cold and wind will stick around and drivers will remain on standby.

“The biggest thing for us and the cold weather is our equipment. Nobody likes the cold, even our equipment, so potentially we could see gel-up of our fuel if it gets negative-10, negative-15, so that could be another risk for us,” Hansen said.

Hansen says they’re using a winter blend to help prevent fuel from gelling.

Click HERE for snow alert and removal information in Sioux Falls.