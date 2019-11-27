Sioux Falls crews to plow east to west streets in zone two tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is under a snow alert following Tuesday night’s storm. That means all vehicles must be removed from emergency snow routes.

Crews have already ticketed several people whose cars were parked on the street when snowplows came through.

Police say they hand out thousands of these tickets each year.

“The best thing people can do is stay off the streets until they’ve been plowed. We see a lot of people that maybe push it, some people have cars and they just forget about it, any number of different reasons or excuses, but once a snow alert has been declared, don’t park on the street,” officer Sam Clemens said.

A ticket during a snow alert will set you back $35.

Crews will start plowing of east to west streets in zone two starting at 8 p.m. on Wednsday.

Weather Resources

Latest from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center