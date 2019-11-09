Sioux Falls crash victims active in church youth group

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Lincoln High School teenager who was killed in a crash on Interstate 229 this week is being remembered for his strong faith.

15-year-old Barry Grieve, who died in the crash, and his passenger, Mhiretab Tsegaye, who was critically injured, were both members of Celebrate Church’s youth group. The church is providing emotional and spiritual support to its members in the aftermath of the crash.

Barry Grieve’s funeral will be Monday morning at Celebrate Church. According to their pastor, Grieve and Tsegaye were close friends who lived their faith to the fullest.

A grieving congregation at Celebrate Church finds comfort in the memory of Barry Grieve’s commitment to putting others ahead of himself.

“And that’s what Barry was, he was always about other people, thinking of others, better than himself, just loving on people,” Celebrate Youth Pastor Britton Boedecker said.

Pastor Britton Boedecker says Grieve and Mhiretab Tsegaye were inseparable friends who attended youth activities at the church every week.

“They were always bringing friends, always telling them about youth. I know Barry was asking a lot of his family members to come. He’d always tell his classmates about it,” Boedecker said.

Celebrate Church has a prayer team that fields calls from students who are trying to work through their grief. Members of that prayer team are assuring the students that they don’t have to grieve alone.

“So that the teens feel welcomed, loved and accepted, just in the same way that Barry and Tab made them feel,” Boedecker said.

And the compassion that Grieve and Tsegaye brought to others is being sorely missed by a congregation and the community.

“Just amazing young men, wise beyond their years. But also open enough to maybe be a little vulnerable and love others in a way you typically don’t see,” Boedecker said.

Pastor Boedecker says there are no answers to explain how a tragedy like this could happen. So instead of explanations, it’s far more important to offer a listening ear to those who grieve.