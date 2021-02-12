Sioux Falls crash sends three people to the hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Police say around 7:30 last night, a 25-year-old man was driving west on 57th Street in a Ford Explorer.

As he drove over I-29 the bridge, police say the SUV crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an east bound car. Two people were in the car, a 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger.

Investigators say the Explorer continued down an embankment and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.

All three people went to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to factors at the crash and charges are possible.