Sioux Falls crash involves pickup packed with guns, drug paraphernalia and more

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a hit and run crash.

It all started shortly before 9:30 Monday morning, when officers tried to pull over a pickup. A short time later, the pickup crashed near the intersection of Duluth Avenue and 11th Street.

Police tell KELOLAND News there was a heavy law enforcement presence due to possible guns. But that’s not what makes this case so unusual.

A sign on its side, clothes scattered in the streets and a pickup without a front tire up on the curb. That’s the aftermath of a central Sioux Falls crash.

The scene is dramatic, but it’s what police found inside the pickup that makes this crash more unusual than others.

A KELOLAND News photographer shot video of police pulling out at least two guns, including what appears to be a flint lock musket. The video shows it’s labeled with the number two.

Police also pulled what appears to be drug paraphernalia and clothing. Officers searched through bags, wallets and backpacks, looking at items that appear to be credit cards or IDs.

Minutes before the crash, police say they tried to pull the pickup over, but the driver sped off. Police decided to not to chase it.

The pickup didn’t make it far before officers say it hit another car just down the street.

That sent the pickup rolling and landing on the street corner.

Authorities say two people in the pickup ran away after the crash. Officers arrested a woman who was a passenger in the pickup but have not found the man who was driving the vehicle.

The person in the other car was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say there may be more details at Tuesday’s police briefing.