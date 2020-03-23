Sioux Falls COVID-19 update set for 10:30 a.m. Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take shape in Sioux Falls, city leaders will provide another update Monday morning.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, Public Health Director Jill Franken and City Clerk Tom Greco will speak, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center in Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News will air the news conference on-air and provide the full briefing online with a livestream. Once finished, the full briefing will be available online.

Police briefing will follow the city briefing.

On Saturday morning, TenHaken showed his distaste for photos of full parking lots at Sioux Falls bars. He encouraged restaurant businesses to allow carry out orders and not allow for larger closed space gatherings.

On Sunday, the city announced a special meeting of the City’s Board of Health to “consider measures to close certain nonessential establishments should data support further mitigation efforts.”

The Board of Health will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Carnegie Town Hall. If the Board of Health enacts regulations, the City Council would meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

KELOLAND digital reporter Michael Geheren looked at the issue of closing restaurants and bars on Sunday.

All last week, TenHaken highlighted the importance of social distancing. The city announced it closed many city-owned businesses and people are encouraged to call ahead for any city business.

The One Sioux Falls fund, which can help people and small businesses in Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner and McCook counties, has surpassed $1 million. You can submit an application for assistance at the Helpline Center’s website.