Sioux Falls COVID-19 update scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will lead a COVID-19 response update Monday afternoon, addressing the community response, current case counts and community mitigation efforts. 

TenHaken will be joined by Public Health Director Jill Franken, Sanford Vice President Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde and Avera Medical Group Vice President, Dr. David Basel.

You can watch the news conference live on KELOLAND.com and our KELOLAND News app. The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

As of Sunday, Lincoln and Minnehaha counties were reporting 5,162 active cases, 192 current hospitalizations, and 234 deaths.

