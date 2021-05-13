Sioux Falls couple heads to Texas with the Jackrabbits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – SDSU’s football team leaves for Frisco, Texas, tomorrow for the FCS national championship. Many fans are also making the trip including a Sioux Falls couple.

Ryan and Betty Ammann have all their SDSU gear ready to go for their 12-hour car ride down to Frisco, Texas, to watch the Jacks take on Sam Houston.

“Just cheering on those Jacks, it’s fun. We have this young quarterback and such a great team and being around all the other SDSU fans,” Betty said.

This husband and wife duo are no strangers to SDSU football.

“Every time they’re home we try to get to at least three of the four or five home games. And then, of course, anything that’s in the playoffs is for sure,” Ryan said.

The Ammann’s were also at the semi-final game in Brookings this past weekend.

“It was very exciting and they had such a great game and so fun to watch,” Betty said.

“And to dominate, you know, all phases of the game was really a fun thing to watch,” Ryan said.

It was during that game they knew they were going to head to Frisco right alongside the Jacks.

“Friends texted us right before the game was even over and said, ‘hey, when are we going to Frisco?’ So, I looked at him and I said, should we go, and, absolutely, so we started making plans then,” Betty said.

They were lucky enough to snag tickets before they sold out. As an 1988 SDSU alum, Ryan says it’s exciting to see the Jacks make it this far.

“It’s certainly obviously brand new, we’ve been knocking at the door so many times over the years and being very competitive, you know, getting to the championship and it’s indescribable how that feels to actually make it over that hump and get there,” Ryan said.

Texas bound with the Jackrabbits.

