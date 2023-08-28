SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has an update to a story we told you about last week surrounding that suspicious house fire in southwest Sioux Falls.

Not only did John and Mary Bucknell lose their home in the fire, but several of their vehicles were stolen too.

They have two of their vehicles back, but many questions remain.

This classic Chrysler convertible is John Bucknell’s baby.

He never thought he’d see it again after it and his wife’s SUV were both stolen out of their shed over a week ago.

“No, uh uh, and being parked a block down the street,” John said. “It’s kind of weird they were so close to home.”

Their friends found both vehicles over the weekend just a few blocks away from their home and surprisingly in relatively good shape.

“Her car they just ransacked it and all the stuff they stole there was bits and pieces of in her car but the convertible all they went through was just the glove box and there was nothing in it,” John said.

And remember this video we showed you last week of a pickup on fire in a cornfield north of town?

At the time police told us it was a stolen vehicle, well it turns out that was Bucknell’s stolen pickup.

His motorcycle, which he’d been riding for 43 years, is still missing. This is what it looks like; it’s a 1978 Honda with a black faring and king and queen seats with a luggage rack.

His guns are still missing too.

Police continue to investigate the case, but so far according to Bucknell, there are no new leads.

“The police and fire marshal was over this morning they were just checking out to see if there’s any accelerants used to burn the house,” John said.

While the investigation continues both Mary and John are just trying to put their lives back together after losing almost everything they owned that was inside the house.

“It’s a massive loss to our family makes you sad and makes you angry,” Mary said.

They want whoever did this to them held accountable.

“Absolutely, prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Mary said.

The Bucknells had lived in that house for 35 years.

There’s going to be a fundraiser on September 23rd at the Gateway Lounge from 1 pm until 7 pm.

There’s also a GoFundMe page set up, if you’d like to donate.