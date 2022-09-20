SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is accused of not only smoking marijuana wax in front of young children, a prosecutor says they blew the smoke into a young child’s mouth.

Authorities say an older child told another parent what happened, and investigators found enough evidence in the home to arrest James Dossett and Kassandra Bronemann on Monday.

Tuesday in court, the prosecutor said when the Department of Social Services arrived to take the children into custody, a toddler was using a vape pen. Dossett and Bronemann both face child abuse and drug charges.

Dossett is currently on parole and is listed on the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry.