Sioux Falls couple building downtown ‘dream home’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leaving McKennan Park for a half-million dollar home in the All Saints Neighborhood.

That’s what Kay Husman and her husband are doing. The couple is building their dream home on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 14th Street — right across from Sunshine Foods.

The Husman’s spent the last few years renovating their rental properties next door and fell in love with the area in downtown Sioux Falls. They’re excited to be sprucing up a very visible corner of downtown.

“We have an opening in our duplex next door and the great couple that looked at it yesterday. They were like, ‘What do you think of the neighborhood?’ And then the guy goes, ‘Well I guess you’re moving in it aren’t you?’ I feel like it needs more people. Just like being a landlord, your tenants, your homes are going to be as good as the landlord. I believe that we’ll just make the area better,” Husman said.

Kay’s son Chad Husman and his business partner Chad McCoy are making the dream a reality. The property is scheduled to be ready for the Parade of Homes in mid-September. McCoy Construction’s last home on the parade won an Award of Excellence.