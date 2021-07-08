Sioux Falls continues to combat mosquitoes with third city-wide spray

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday is the third night the City of Sioux Falls is out spraying for mosquitoes. Crews started spraying at 8 p.m. and will continue until 1 a.m. to finish spraying the rest of the city.

The City of Sioux Falls has 22 mosquito traps scattered around the city.

“If, when we go through those traps, we are identifying ten or more of our high-risk mosquitoes, two nights in a row or more, that will trigger a spray,” Denise Patton, health program coordinator and entomologist with the City of Sioux Falls, said. “Or a hundred or more of our heavy biters, two nights in a row or more, that will trigger a spray.”

Patton says if a third of the traps show those conditions, they will spray the whole city, which is common in the heart of summer.

“Usually a week or two following the Fourth of July is when we start seeing West Nile Virus cases popping up. That’s really pretty normal,” Patton said.

When it comes to mosquitoes, you might be used to them hanging out around standing water, like puddles. But some mosquitoes can thrive in hot, dry conditions and those ones can be dangerous.

“Mosquitoes that can spread West Nile the best prefer this drought, dry, hot stuff,” Patton said. “And they fly more individually as opposed to in swarms, so you may very easily get a bite and wouldn’t even really notice it.”

Patton encourages everyone to pay attention to any standing water in their yards and remember to wear insect repellent when outdoors.

“We’ll do what we can to protect the public areas and if people compliment that with what they’re doing in their yards, we should be in good shape,” Patton said.

On the City of Sioux Falls website, you can find an interactive spray zone map and learn about the sprays they use. You can also text SPRAY to 888-777 to receive text updates on when the city will be spraying in your neighborhood.