Sioux Falls considers extending mask mandate into April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is going to consider extending its mask mandate.

It’s scheduled to expire in less than a month, on March 13th, but city leaders now have a plan that they say would continue it until at least mid-April.

While some people may not like it, you might be required to wear your protective masks a little longer in Sioux Falls.

Right now the state is vaccinating people in group 1D, which includes those 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions and teachers. City councilors will vote at their next meeting to extend the mandate until the state can begin vaccinating the next group, 1E, which includes critical infrastructure workers.

“That would be a good time to say we are in a new phase, a safer phase, the vulnerable pops have had a chance to get the vaccine and we can let the mandate expire,” TenHaken said.

City Councilor Rick Kiley is proposing the extension.

“I think it’s critically important that we recognize that there is a good share of the public who are very vulnerable who have still not had the ability to get their vaccinations,” Kiley said.

The mayor told KELOLAND News this afternoon that compliance with the mask mandate has been good, so far and extending it until the state begins vaccinating the group 1E is the right approach to make people feel safe and comfortable.

“Everything is going in the right direction and people may say is it because of a mask mandate, is it because covid has just left the region, why are the numbers where they are at, I don’t know, I wish I could answer that, all I know is I like where the numbers are at,” TenHaken said.

The council will vote on the first reading of the extension next Tuesday.