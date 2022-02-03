SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The nation’s high beams are shining brightly upon a Sioux Falls trucking company. A national trade association has named K & J Trucking as one of the top 20 fleets in the country to work for. This prestigious honor could help the company put more drivers on the road at a time when hauling products is so crucial to the economy.

Justin Halverson has been a driver for K & J Trucking for the past five years.

“I enjoy the freedom,” Halverson said.

That freedom of the open road carries with it an enormous shipment of pride, now that the Truckload Carriers Association has named K & J among the top 20 fleets in the nation.

“It makes you swell with pride to know that I’m part of something that is so good,” Halverson said.

Drivers nominated more than 200 trucking companies that are judged on a wide range of workplace categories in order to reach the top-20.

“The type of product that we haul, how we pay, what kind of benefits we offer, what kind of support and business management we give,” K & J Trucking President & CEO Shelley Koch said.

K & J sees this top-20 designation as a way to recruit more workers in an industry, like so many others, that have had a tough time filling job openings.

“I feel like if there’s a driver, or an owner-operator, that maybe isn’t a good fit at their current place of employment, or the current company that they’re leased to, that they’re going to see that K & J is a place that cares, maybe more about that driver and that operator, maybe more than just the run-of-the-mill place,” Koch said.

K & J is a family-owned business that’s now in its 43rd year of operation. Drivers say that family environment is what puts the company far ahead of the competition.

“It’s truly family-oriented and I’ve never had a problem going home when I want to go home,” Halverson said.

“We pray for our drivers, we care about our drivers, and I think they feel it,” Koch said.

K & J will pick-up their award at a national convention next month in Las Vegas.

You can see a full list of all top-20 trucking companies, including ones from Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.