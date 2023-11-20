SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 500 people experience homelessness in Sioux Falls.

That’s according to the most recent homeless count done in January.

Today, community leaders came together at the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club meeting to talk about homelessness and the resources available.

Part of the goal is to help businesses find ways they can help.

“It takes many hands to be able to meet the needs of those that are less fortunate and sometimes forgotten in our community. and what is important is many of the businesses need to and want to be involved in meeting those needs but sometimes they don’t know what is the best avenue to be able to do that,” said Julie Becker, Executive Director of the St. Francis House.

Leaders from the St. Francis House, Union Gospel Mission and the Sioux Empire United Way made up the panel.