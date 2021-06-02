Sioux Falls community honors local Batman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He’s become an iconic part of Sioux Falls and today, the community is saying thank you to Batman.

“Whereas June 5, 2021, is hereby designated for Sioux Falls Batman Day in honor of Terry Mattke for the contribution he has made serving the kids of the Sanford Children’s Miracle Network and Team Batman,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

This Saturday, the city and several sponsors will put on the Hero Experience event. It starts at 9 a.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

Heroes including Batman, Captain America, first responders, veterans and active military members will be in attendance. The proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.