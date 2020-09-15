Sioux Falls community centers open on September 21st to the public with COVID precautions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Community centers across Sioux Falls are reopening their doors to the public. Keeping the coronavirus in mind, they’re also taking plenty of precaution.

Throughout the summer, Recreation Program Coordinator Chad Quissell has been wracking his brain trying to bring the public some summer fun.

“It’s been ongoing – you know – Looking at things and collaborating with our partners,” Quissell said.

Five public schools throughout Sioux Falls, like Harvey Dunn, are also homes to community centers. They open up to the public on Monday, and they’ll be taking special precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“All participants that come into the facility sign a COVID-19 waver. That just releases the liability of any COVID-19 implications for visiting our facility and our programming,” Quissell said.

Staff and patrons will have to wear masks when using the spaces in the centers. There will also be thorough cleaning done after use of equipment.

“We’ll do tons of social distancing and trying to have limited capacity in all areas of our facilities,” Quissell said.

“We’ve really had to put a lot of extra steps in place, however, we’ve worked very closely with, not only, our internal health department but also our School District to ensure we’re all in lock-step and working on the same path and plan,” Administrative Manager Jackie Nelson said.

Photo Courtesy: Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation

The public won’t have to sign up for times to stop by, only for specialized programming.

“I think a lot of people think they’re just an after-school program, but they’re so much more than that. We’re open in the mornings, we’re open in the afternoons, we’re open on the weekends,” Nelson said.

By providing the public fun and safe areas to play, Parks and Recreation are looking to make a big impact.

Photo Courtesy: Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation

“That’s my favorite thing; it’s just seeing individuals of all ages, weather it’s little kids, or the youth, or seniors come in, making a difference, seeing them smile,” Quissell said.

For locations and hours for the community centers, you can visit the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation website.