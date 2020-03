SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the threat of the coronavirus, four groups in the Sioux Falls area have cancelled blood drives in a matter of days. That means the Community Blood Bank needs donations.

If you’d like to help, you can donate blood at both Avera and Sanford hospitals.

If you have a business that would like to help, you can contact the Community Blood Bank at 605-331-322. You can visit www.cbblifeblood.org for more information.