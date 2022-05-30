SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Sioux Falls woke up to damage from storms that rumbled-through early Monday morning.

The early morning thunderstorms in eastern South Dakota brought damaging winds, causing some significant damage in parts of Sioux Falls.

Hidden Paradise Kennels over by the State Penitentiary saw part of its roof tear right off the building.

“You know, how do we break that up? You know, how do we get it all picked up without stepping on nails? It’s not going to be fun, but you know, those guys in Salem put up with it a few weeks ago. So, if they can do it, we can do it,” Curt Melton, owner of Hidden Paradise Kennels, said.

Melton says no animals in the shelter were hurt in the storm.

Over in the Carriage Villa trailer court along 26th Street, an entire tree fell on these two cars.

“If it had fallen to the northwest, our bedroom window is right there, it would’ve gone across our bed. If it had fallen to the south, our neighbor’s bedroom is right there on this end of the tree,” Lisa Brunick of Sioux Falls said.

Brunick and her husband were still asleep in their bed when the storm started rolling through.

“Glad nobody is hurt, glad it’s only this damage. Vehicles are replaceable, lives are not,” Brunick said.

With more severe weather expected just a few hours later, damage had to be assessed quickly and taken care of as much as possible.

“You know, I guess we’re going to have to go get a big tarp and put over there and hopefully that will, but yeah, get as much as we can and tarp over that area,” Melton said.

“The insurance adjusters will be here tomorrow and Wednesday for the vehicles and I guess maybe I’m car shopping,” Brunick said.