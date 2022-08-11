SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since April, city of Sioux Falls vehicles have switched to using a biodiesel blend of fuel.

The city fleet is using B20, an 80/20 blend of diesel and biodiesel, which uses feedstocks including vegetable oils like soybean oil, used cooking oils and animal fats. Since starting using B20, the city says there’s been no impact to day-to-day operations and no vehicles or existing fuel stations needed modifications for B20.

“Using B20 this year will decrease the City’s use of petroleum diesel fuel by 24,000 gallons, helping the City reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions,” Holly Meier, city sustainability coordinator, said in a news release.

City vehicles are expected to use 120,000 gallons of fuel in 2022. The switch to B20 helps save 24,000 gallons of petroleum diesel from being used and carbon emissions are reduced by more than 450,000 lbs. The city says the reduction is equal to taking 44 gasoline-powered passenger cars off the road for one year. It’s also the same as planting 3,384 trees to absorb carbon through 2032.

The city will continue to use B20 through the fall before switching to a winter blend when temperatures begin to dip.

Partnering with the South Dakota Soybean checkoff, the city is receiving a 25-cent discount on each gallon of B20 (up to 120,000 gallons).

During city budget meetings, the Sioux Falls Police Department told city council members the department’s operating budget had a $104,000 increase for fuel because of price adjustments.

Police chief Jon Thum said the department is awaiting 16 new vehicles that are all hybrids. Thum said police have seen financial gains from using more hybrid vehicles on the streets.

“We’re trying to make that transition to further augment and really help with that fuel issue,” Thum said.