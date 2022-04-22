SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Rec has announced opening dates for outdoor pools this summer.

Mark your calendars for Friday, June 3, as all of the pools in Sioux Falls are set to open that day. This includes the Pioneer Spray Park, as well as Frank Olson and the McKennan Wading Pool, which were closed last year due to a lack of lifeguards.

Sioux Falls Park and Recreation is still looking for summer workers.

The 2022 season comes with a wage increase for several positions, including lifeguards, who will start at $16 an hour.