Sioux Falls city ordinance to increase wages for lifeguards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is one step closer to offering its lifeguards more money.

The Sioux Falls City Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance providing Parks & Rec with $250,000 to increase wages among pool staff. Lifeguards currently earn $11.50 per hour. That number would increase by $2. The department needs another 50 lifeguards and time is running out.

“The other thing I’d share with you is we open in six weeks and lifeguards and the pools in four for emergency operations training, learning the rotations, especially with a lot of fresh, new faces we’re likely to have,” Director, Parks and Recreation Don Kearney said.

Opening day is set for May 28. The second reading of the ordinance is Tuesday, April 20.