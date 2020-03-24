Sioux Falls city officials urging people to follow COVID-19 restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is pleading that businesses and community members follow COVID-19 restrictions. While there is no law in place saying businesses need to close, city leaders are urging business owners to be smart with how they are running their businesses.

Mayor Paul Tenhaken wants all of us to take COVID-19 seriously. That means staying home to to prevent the spread.

“Staying home is not hard, I couldn’t help but think what would Anne Frank think right now, look at all these people, they can’t even stay home for two days, that’s incredible, look what they had to face, the Holocaust and all we are asking is that people stay away from bars, restaurants, and gyms,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

TenHaken also wants businesses to be creative and make adjustments.

“I need you as business owners and as people that continue to operate to be smart with how you’re running your business,” TenHaken said.

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken is asking for a community-wide approach and that the window is closing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“The decisions we make today, the actions that we as individuals and organizations make today have the potential to significantly impact the health of our community,” Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken said.

TenHaken says the virus doesn’t follow city limits.

“We will get through this, restaurants and bars will be open again, this is a moment in time that we are trying to deal with, and we just have to be serious right now, do this right now, we can do it,” TenHaken said.

Mayor TenHaken says he only has the authority to make decisions for Sioux Falls. He says he is getting updates from the local hospitals regarding testing. With that data, he can make better decisions on how to have Sioux Falls best move forward. The mayor says he is aware of coronavirus cases in the ICU at both Avera and Sanford.