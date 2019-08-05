Sioux Falls city leaders get ready to discuss 2020 budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Sioux Falls city leaders are getting ready to set next year’s budget for the city.

The Sioux Falls City Council got the proposed 2020 budget last week.

Mayor Paul TenHaken is getting ready to present his proposed 2020 budget, which is part of a five-year plan for the City of Sioux Falls.

From roads repairs to highway projects, TenHaken says the city’s infrastructure is the main focus of his proposed budget for 2020.

“There’s not a lot of shiny items in this budget. It’s a lot of waste water expansion, a lot of road work which we’ve heard from the citizens,” TenHaken said.

Park maintenance and public safety are other big focuses for TenHaken.

“We’re also going to be increasing the repair and maintenence budget in our parks system and be spending some more money there, a lot of public safety items as well. A narcotics sergeant, a report to location for our PD,” TenHaken said.

We spoke with city councilors Greg Neitzert and Pat Starr, who spoke positively about the proposed 2020 budget.

“We’ve been combing through it over this weekend so we’re coming with questions for when he makes his address. A lot of the things I want to see are there,” Northwest district city council member Greg Neitzert said.

“We get a chance now to say here’s where our priorities are. Here’s how we adjust. I think there have been some really good things that have come out, ” Northeast district city council member Pat Starr said.

However, there are some things they’d like to address.

“The thing that I’m really concerned about is that I want to make sure we’re not raising taxes,” Starr said.

“Expansion of the bike trail on the west side, which I’d like to see that restored. That was cut,” Neitzert said.

Tenhaken says he’s ready to hear their feedback.

“I expect them to be pretty receptive to what we present tomorrow,” TenHaken said.

For the next month, city leaders will discuss the proposed budget before passing a budget sometime in September.